Why AEW's Swerve Strickland Sees Himself As Similar To Marvel's Killmonger

In recent times, Swerve Strickland has been locked in a feud with "Hangman" Adam Page, with the former gaining victory over The Elite member at AEW WrestleDream. The rivalry has seen Strickland firmly placed on the heel side of the fence, but he believes that some fans are enjoying his character and rooting for him.

While speaking to Grapsody, Strickland compared to Killmonger, the Marvel villain who was famously played by Michael B. Jordan in "Black Panther." Jordan's Wankandan rebel isn't exactly a good guy per se, but he has gained some support among fans of superhero movies. Similarly, Strickland has been doing bad things and polarizing the AEW base.

"I'm giving them a different feel... I see myself almost like a Killmonger. You know he's doing some bad stuff in the movie, but you are going to gravitate towards him or be appalled by him, by his actions. That's just a feel."

Strickland also credited AEW, the company's creative process, and movement over the past month or so. He believes that the promotion is heading in the right direction, and he's happy to be doing his part. What's more, he also believes that the fans have warmed up to his faction, The Mogul Embassy.

"I see a lot of fan base is taking to what I'm doing, taking to the group, taking to [Prince] Nana, taking to Brian Cage."

