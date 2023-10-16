Dave Meltzer Says Vince McMahon's Power In WWE Is 'Clearly Marginalized'

It was recently reported that Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE's creative process, nor will he be contributing to this division any time soon. What's more, the decision was made by Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer noted that it shows McMahon's power in WWE is limited now that the company has merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

"McMahon was the guy making all the decisions, and now, Vince was in fact overruled, even though when he merged the company he was told this would not happen. It did happen. It's a really interesting thing and that statement when Ari Emanuel was talking about the reasons the stock is down, and he mentioned Vince's name. It is very interesting. I think what is going to happen. But Vince's power's clearly marginalized. There's no way around that."

As Meltzer mentions, TKO's stock value has dropped recently. McMahon may also be to blame for its decreasing value as he's currently being investigated by the federal government following his well-documented hush money scandals. Additionally, WWE's relationship with Saudi Arabia is believed to have contributed to the current situation, as has the company's inability to secure a media rights deal for "WWE Raw" with NBCUniversal.

For now, WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque will continue to spearhead the company's creative department. While this has been Levesque's role for months, McMahon was reportedly still prone to interfering with the creative team's plans. Moving forward, McMahon will reportedly focus on his duties as an Executive Director, which involve finding media rights deals for "Raw" and "WWE NXT."