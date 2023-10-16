Matt Hardy Explains How Tony Khan's Passion 'Fuels' AEW

Love him or hate him, AEW CEO Tony Khan is, first and foremost, a passionate fan of professional wrestling. On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," current AEW star and former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy explained why that love for professional wrestling makes Khan such a unique promoter.

"One of the great things about interacting with him and having him as your boss is he's so passionate about pro wrestling," Hardy said. "It's great to have someone who's your boss who knows all the history inside and outside."

Hardy thinks AEW's product is inseparable from Khan's fandom, to AEW's ultimate benefit. It's Hardy's belief that no promoter can love their promotion, or wrestling, too much.

"His passion is something that fuels AEW, in many ways," Hardy explained. "He's not afraid to pull out all the stops when it feels like he has to."

Hardy also thinks that Khan is good at treating wrestlers like human beings, despite being a fan of their larger-than-life personas.

"We went to the Bray Wyatt funeral, he sent a private plane so that everyone could go and say goodbye to our friend and then still make TV," Hardy said, referring to the death of the late WWE star Windham Rotunda. "That kinda shows the quality of human being that he is." Khan actually allowed talent to skip that week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" if they were too overcome with grief over Rotunda's passing to attend.