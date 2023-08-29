Tony Khan Reportedly Letting AEW Talent Skip Dynamite To Attend Bray Wyatt Services

Professional wrestlers around the world are performing with heavy hearts, as they mourn the unexpected death of Windham Rotunda, who performed as Bray Wyatt in WWE.

While WWE carried on with its shows over the weekend, some of Rotunda's friends and former WWE colleagues were at AEW's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Many are now planning to pay their final respects after they return to the United States following the record-setting event, and AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly accommodating those who need time off to do so.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Monday night that Khan is granting AEW employees the option to miss "Dynamite" this week or next week so they can attend memorial services for Rotunda. This week's "Dynamite" is being held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside Chicago ahead of Sunday's All Out pay-per-view at the city's United Center.

Many of his friends paid tribute to Rotunda during All In. House of Black's Buddy Matthews carried a lantern similar to Wyatt's iconic one during House of Black's entrance. Chris Jericho dedicated his match against Will Ospreay to Rotunda. Meanwhile, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler wore armbands reading "Bray" during their match.