Chris Jericho Dedicates AEW All In To Bray Wyatt, Fozzy Concert Audience Pays Tribute

The tributes to Windham Rotunda, WWE's Bray Wyatt, continue to pour in from across the globe in the wake of his unexpected death on Thursday. While WWE paid tribute to both Wyatt and Terry Funk on Friday's episode of "Smackdown," AEW's key players were overseas preparing for a record-setting All In London pay-per-view on Sunday. However, that didn't stop Chris Jericho from taking some time to honor Rotunda during a Fozzy concert on Friday.

Playing at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, Jericho broke briefly between songs to pay his respects to his fallen friend.

"Us in the pro wrestling world, we lost a great brother last night," Jericho said, prompting the crowd to chant, "Thank you, Bray!"

"You know him as Bray. I know him as Windham," Jericho continued. "A f***in' great guy, one of the most creative minds I ever had the pleasure to work with and I worked with him all over the world."

Chris Jericho & people in attendance at the Fozzy concert tonight payed tribute to Bray Wyatt. Chants for Bray & then they sing â€œHeâ€™s got the whole world in his hands.â€ Beautiful. Class act. via WrestlingContentUK pic.twitter.com/4EwJ2DL54s — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 25, 2023

As Jericho recalled that he and Wyatt definitely worked in the United Kingdom together, if not right there in London, the crowd interrupted with an impromptu chorus of "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands," much to Jericho's approval.

Chris Jerichoâ€™s Fozzy paid tribute to Windham Rotunda – Bray Wyatt at their show in London today. pic.twitter.com/vWPusUSPw2 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 25, 2023

"You guys can sing," he said.

"So thanks to Windham," Jericho continued. "Thanks to you guys for remembering him and we dedicate this show tonight, and I dedicate the show on Sunday to the memory of the late, great Windham Rotunda."

Wyatt won't soon be forgotten, not in WWE and not by Jericho either, as he prepares for his bout against Will Ospreay at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.