House Of Black Pays Tribute To Bray Wyatt During Their Entrance At AEW All In

Following the unexpected death Thursday of Windham Rotunda, also known to wrestling fans as WWE star Bray Wyatt, the company held a special tribute episode of "WWE SmackDown," which ended with the image of Wyatt's iconic lantern illuminating from the center of the ring. The homages to Wyatt continued during Sunday's AEW All In event, which emanated from Wembley Stadium.

Before The House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King) defended the AEW Trios Championships against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, they paid tribute to Wyatt, a former co-worker of both Matthews and Black. As the lights dimmed in Wembley Stadium, the record-breaking crowd turned into "fireflies" as many of the attendees switched on their phone lights. Upon House of Black's emergence to the stage, Matthews revealed a lantern in his hand, reminiscent of the one belonging to Wyatt, and placed it on the ground in front of them. AEW's commentary team then sent their condolences to the family of Wyatt, noting that they will never forget the legacy that Wyatt carved for himself in the professional wrestling world.

House of Black later lost the AEW Trios Championships as Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy GUnn simultaneously pinned King to secure the victory, and the titles.