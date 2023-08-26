Bray Wyatt's Iconic Lantern Goes Dark In The Ring To Close Out WWE SmackDown

Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw tributes to both Terry Funk and Windham Rotunda, better known to fans as Bray Wyatt, after both stars died this week, with Rotunda's passing at just 36 years old announced on Thursday.

The "SmackDown" broadcast Friday ended with a touching tribute, with Wyatt's iconic lantern going dark in the ring with the lights of the "fireflies" in the crowd after L.A. Knight defeated Finn Balor in the main event of the show.

It was previously reported plans were changed to "SmackDown" following the passing of Rotunda, with a "significant tribute element" added to the show. Those elements included video packages and videos of social media posts paying tribute to Rotunda, as well as clips of his career highlights.

The main event was also a tribute to the Wyatt character and Rotunda himself, with his final opponent, Knight, facing off against one of his biggest rivals throughout the years, Balor. After Knight hit the Blunt Force Trauma and pinned Balor for the win, the lights in the arena went out. The lone lantern was seen in the middle of the ring, with a graphic of Wyatt shown on screen. The fans (or "fireflies") in the audience got out their phone lights, and the "SmackDown" broadcast went off the air with "thank you Wyatt" chants.