Jimmy Uso Costs Jey Another Title As Judgment Day Reclaims Tag Team Gold On WWE Raw

A familiar finish led to a title loss for "Main Event" Jey Uso, as his twin brother Jimmy appeared out of the crowd to deliver a timely superkick, setting up Finn Balor and Damian Priest to recapture the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship from Jey and Cody Rhodes.

As has become the norm, the defending champions had plenty of extracurricular activity to deal with against Balor and Priest, with their Judgment Day cohort "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio causing distractions throughout the match. But the interference from Jimmy Uso, a "WWE Smackdown" superstar, probably wasn't anything for which they game-planned. The Bloodline and The Judgment Day have had plenty of interactions of late, however, perhaps brokering a deal somewhere along the line, so that could be the connective tissue in play here. Whatever the particulars, Jimmy's superkick flattened Jey, leading to a Coupe de Grace from Balor for the 1-2-3.

As for Rhodes, he was unable to disrupt the pin attempt thanks to having gone through the announce table via a Razor's Edge from Priest moments before. He and Jey took the titles from Balor and Priest just a little over a week ago at Fastlane, but had to watch in disappointment to end the show Monday night as all of The Judgment Day raised their respective gold — Balor and Priest with the tag titles (plus Priest with the Money In the Bank briefcase), Mysterio with the "NXT" North American Championship, and Rhea Ripley with the WWE Women's World Championship — on the ramp following the win.