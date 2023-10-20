Ted DiBiase Explains Why He'd Like To Forget Working In WWE Office In 2005

Ted DiBiase had a brief stint as part of the WWE creative team in the mid-2000s, but he doesn't have too many fond memories of that time of his career.

DiBiase, in the recent edition of his "Everybody's Got A Pod" podcast, expressed his wish to forget the period in his illustrious Hall of Fame career when he served on WWE's creative team.

"It's almost like ... it's a time I'd like to forget [working in WWE creative]," said the Hall of Famer. "When they tried to make me part of the creative team, it was very hard for me, and looking back, where I'm now, I wonder if it was very hard because maybe I'm hard-nosed and I'm from old school and that's the way I learned it."

One positive from his creative role with WWE is that DiBiase gained a lot of respect for pro wrestling writers. He also explained that being a part of a generation that learned pro wrestling "the old school way" may have contributed to him not enjoying his backstage role.

"One thing that it did do in terms of the way I think, it made me appreciate what those people [writers] do every week," said DiBiase. "I'm an old timer, I'm the last of the old timer age, and a lot of fans say the guys that were in wrestling or in WWF/E from the mid-80s to the mid-90s were the last great era of wrestling. I have a tendency to agree with that only because I was part of it. The difference is my generation was the last generation that learned our art the old school way — and the old school way was basically getting in the ring and having a match."

"The Million Dollar Man" was a part of WWE's creative team for just under two years, which he later called the "most miserable year and a half" he's ever had.