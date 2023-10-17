LA Knight Acknowledges WWE Attitude Era Influence On His Character

In the space of 12 months, LA Knight has gone from an undercard performer to one of the biggest stars in WWE and one of the most popular faces on "WWE SmackDown." Despite some questionable booking early in his main roster tenure, the 40-year-old has overcome adversity thrown his way and now appears slated for a showdown with Roman Reigns.

Knight's catchphrase-heavy promos have led to some blowback from wrestling legends including Kevin Nash, but he continues to garner raucous reactions from the crowd. In an interview with "Breakfast Television," he was quizzed on being inspired by Attitude Era icons like The Rock and Steve Austin — something Nash has heavily criticized him for.

"I'm definitely 100 percent influenced, that was my bread and butter when I was in high school," he said. "That was one of the best eras of wrestling, it was exciting. For me, how would you not want to take a little bit from that? I'm not gonna take everything from that, I've still got to be today and I've still got to be now. Am I little bit of the past? Sure. Am I a little bit of the present? Sure. Am I everything in between? Absolutely. For me, it's kind of bringing that into now ... it's so ingrained in me that it's just me at this point, I have no choice."

He added that if he were to distance himself from the individuals who inspired him, it would feel like he's trying to force himself to become someone else.

Knight's recent run of victories has seen him topple the likes of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, The Miz, and Finn Balor, while he has also teamed with John Cena. But with Reigns' return and beginning a feud with him, the biggest test of Knight's career is looming on the horizon.

