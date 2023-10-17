Bully Ray Explains Why Nick Aldis Will Be An Asset To WWE

After months of speculation, Nick Aldis officially arrived in WWE last Friday night as the new general manager of "WWE SmackDown." The 36-year-old had reportedly been working in a backstage producer role on a part-time basis, but will now become a permanent on-screen character on the blue brand, with long-time authority figure Adam Pearce moving to "WWE Raw."

Aldis is still in peak physical condition and worked as an active performer as recently as two weeks ago on the independent scene, which means he could step into the ring at any stage. While the current direction appears to be him working solely in an authority figure role, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes there is plenty of upside and potential to bringing in Aldis.

"Nick has been around long enough now, Nick has learned a lot along the way –- this is Nick's real opportunity," he said on "Busted Open." "He looks phenomenal, can talk, can wrestle, can go -– every single tool is in Nick Aldis' toolbox. I think he is going to shine in his spot and the beauty about Nick Aldis' spot is not only can he look the part and speak the part of a GM. But if they ever ask him to wrestle, he could do it. The worst thing in life is wasted talent, but Nick's talents were never wasted — I don't think Nick's talents were ever used to his maximum potential."

Aldis has long-term television experience and held major championships in his two previous companies. He even has history with some WWE main event-level talent, which includes LA Knight and Cody Rhodes. His first order of business could be setting up a showdown between Knight and the recently-returned Roman Reigns, with the pair squaring off on last Friday's edition of "SmackDown".

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.