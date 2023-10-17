Eric Bischoff Compares WWE Star's Ascension To The Rise Of Steve Austin

LA Knight's rise in WWE has been meteoric, going from the manager of the Maximum Male Models to in a position to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As this stretch has unfolded, he has been compared to The Rock by fans and colleagues, but Eric Bischoff believes his ascension has been more like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

On his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff pointed out Austin began to find his character after he was fired from WCW and went to ECW. Knight was able to do something similar during his time in Impact Wrestling and the NWA.

"Steve Austin found the elements of what became 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin that were really elements of who he really was," Bischoff stated on the show. "It was born almost organically. I like to believe that's what's happening with LA Knight. It's not following anybody's pattern; it's just a natural progression of a very talented guy that's finally found his footing."

It was a rough go for a bit for Knight as he struggled with the Max Dupri gimmick he had been saddled with — another parallel Bischoff draws between Knight and the failed persona Austin was introduced into WWE with.

"The Ringmaster sh*t the bed and didn't work," he said, which opened the door for Steve to become 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in WWE ... I think perhaps some of the same thing is happening with LA Knight."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.