WWE Raw Ratings Report 10/16/23

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as postseason baseball, took a bite out of WWE's ratings on Monday. Wrestlenomics is reporting that "WWE Raw" was down 5% in overall viewership, with 1,483,000 viewers tuning in. However, the show was up by 4% in the 18-49 age category, with 589,000 tuning in from the coveted demographic. The news comes after "WWE SmackDown" saw the opposite occur, with a small increase in the overall demographic while the 18-49 was down slightly.

The overall audience's highest-rated segment of the October 16 episode of the flagship program was the war of words between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and his WWE Crown Jewel opponent Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, the 18-49 demographic tuned in for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's match with Shayna Baszler. The lowest-rated segment for both the overall audience and the 18-49 demographic was a video hyping up Kofi Kingston, as well as the backstage segment that involved WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and the rest of Imperium, following GUNTHER's successful title defense against "Big" Bronson Reed.

The show was headlined by The Judgment Day regaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a main event rematch from WWE Fastlane. The show also featured a match between Ludwig Kaiser and Johnny Gargano, who is still in the honeymoon phase of his reunion with DIY partner Tommaso Ciampa. Also featured on the show was a highly-lauded Falls Count Anywhere match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet.