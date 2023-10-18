Sentencing Update For Tammy Lynn Sytch, Sunny In WWE, In DUI Manslaughter Case

In an update on Tammy "Sunny" Sytch's legal case, the Daytona Beach News-Journal is reporting that the former WWE star's defense attorney is seeking a lower sentence because "she requires specialized treatment for a mental disorder or for a physical disability." That information is said to be in court records.

Sytch, who was involved in a fatal car accident in March 2022 that led to the death of 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, pleaded "no contest" in August to a charge of DUI manslaughter as well as other charges. The WWE Hall of Famer had pleaded "not guilty" earlier this year.

The prosecutor in the case has already asked that Sytch be given the maximum penalty of 26 years in prison. According to state sentencing guidelines in Florida, Sytch's "lowest permissible sentence" is 10 and a half years. The motion submitted by Sytch's defense attorney seeks a lesser sentence than 10.5 years due to the 50-year-old requiring specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, Sytch's defense attorney has listed two witnesses: Jeffrey Danziger and Dr. John Matthew Fabian, with the suggestion that both forensic and clinical psychiatrists may testify, although it's not clear what mental disorder the pair would testify about. Sytch revealed that she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, borderline personality disorder, and bipolar disorder when she entered her plea in the legal case.

Sytch is set to appear for sentencing on November 27 at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.