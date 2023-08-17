Tammy Sytch Pleads No Contest To DUI Causing Death Charge, Could Face 25-Year Sentence

In April of last year, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a fatal car crash, which led to her arrest two months later.

According to TMZ, Sytch has entered a plea of "no contest" to a charge of "DUI causing death" as well as several other charges, after initially pleading "not guilty" in June. The charges stem from the crash that claimed the life of 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter. A third car was also involved, with the driver and passengers sustaining minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Authorities say Sytch's blood alcohol level following the crash was three times the legal limit. Sytch posted bail following her arrest but it was revoked soon after that, which led to her being returned to jail. Sytch's attorney later withdrew from the case. Jury selection for Sytch's trial was already scheduled to begin in September. However, the plea from Sytch would indicate that the case will now proceed directly to the sentencing phase. She could face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Sytch isn't only facing criminal charges in the case, but she is also being sued by the family of the deceased Lasseter for $100,000.

Sytch's relationship with the late Chris Candido was recently the center of an episode of "Dark Side of the Ring," with producers saying that they've been trying to tell her and the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion's story since season 2. Producers Jason Eisener and Evan Hunsey reportedly made numerous attempts to interview her and even maintained a brief correspondence with Sytch, but nothing came of it, with the duo assuming that she doesn't want to harm her public perception any further ahead of her upcoming trial.