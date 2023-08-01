Tammy Lynn Sytch, WWE's Sunny, Receives Trial Date For DUI Charges

For nearly a year and a half, Tammy Lynn Sytch, best-known as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, has awaited trial for a March 2022 car accident that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man, and injuries to herself and another driver. Now it appears Sytch's date in court is finally set to take place. PWInsider reports that Sytch will officially stand trial this September in Florida, on charges of DUI Manslaughter, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. A sounding of the docket will proceed the trial on August 16, jury selection will take place on September 15, and the trial will begin the week of September 18. It is expected to take only a week.

Sytch was arrested two months after the accident when it was revealed that Sytch's blood alcohol level was three and a half times over the legal limit at the time of the crash. She would later make bail only to have it revoked days later, returning her to jail. Since then, Sytch's initial attorney would withdraw from the case, Sytch's boyfriend, James Pente, was nearly held in contempt following an August 2022 hearing, and Sytch waived the right to a speedy trial that same month.

In addition to the criminal charges, Sytch and Pente were also sued by the family of the victim in the 2022 crash, who were seeking over $100 thousand in damages. While Sytch and Pente filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, it had still been active in the Florida court system as of December 2022. No further update on the lawsuit has been provided since then.