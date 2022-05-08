The developments continue surrounding WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch allegedly causing a fatal, three-car traffic accident on March 25 in Ormond Beach, Florida. Charges filed against her include DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury), and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.

As seen below, The Ormond Beach Police Department has now issued the official press release regarding the arrest of Sytch, and in it, they reveal her exact blood alcohol level at the time of the fatal accident. Tammy Sytch had a blood-alcohol level of 0.280 (g/100mL) — 3 ½ times the lawful blood-alcohol limit while operating a motor vehicle.

You can see the full press release below:

Traffic Crash-Fatality Date/Time: Friday March 25th @ approximately 8:28 p.m. Location: United States Highway 1, just north of State Road 40 ***UPDATE*** The Ormond Beach Police Department has arrested Tamara Lynn Sytch for causing the death of Julian Lafrancis Lasseter during a traffic crash on March 25th of this year. Toxicology results of Ms. Sytch’s blood, taken by a search warrant served shortly after the time of the crash, have determined her blood-alcohol level to be 0.280 (g/100mL). This level is 3 ½ times the lawful blood-alcohol limit while operating a motor vehicle. On Friday, May 7th, Ormond Beach Police Department investigators, with the assistance of the Office of the State Attorney – 7th Circuit, obtained an arrest warrant for Ms. Sytch, charging her with one (1) count of DUI causing death, one (1) count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four (4) counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three (3) counts of DUI causing damage to property, signed by Honorable Judge Schumann, with a total bond amount set at $227,500. OBPD investigators located Ms. Sytch at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach shortly before 10:00 p.m., and with the assistance of the Daytona Beach Police Department, she was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without further incident. Mr. Lasseter’s family has been notified of these developments, and our heartfelt thoughts continue to be with them as we proceed through this process. Reports and other documentation will be available for release early next week. OBPD also continues to diligently investigate data and leads to determine other contributing factors in this crash, and updates will be provided as those results become available. If you have any further information about this investigation, please contact Officer Rick Taylor at 386-677-0731. Released by: Captain D.W. Smith, Operations Commander Date Released: 05/07/2022 OBPD case#: 220300397

As noted, Tammy Sytch bonded out of jail yesterday afternoon following a court appearance in the morning. Records say she was listed as “released” at 12:14 p.m. EST on may 7 by utilizing a bail bondsman who posted a surety bond for her.

As we’ve noted, Ormond Beach Police said Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz and failed to stop back on March 25 at around 8:28 pm while driving southbound on U.S. 1, just north of Granada Boulevard, when she crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento, which was stopped at a red light. The Kia then crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which was also stopped at the light. The driver of the vehicle hit by Sytch, identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter Jr. of Daytona Beach Shores, was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at the age of 75. The driver and passengers of the Yukon complained of neck, back, side, and head injuries, but were not taken to the hospital. Sytch was taken to the same hospital as Lasseter, but with unknown injuries, forcing her to pull out of her WrestleMania Weekend appearance at WrestleCon.

A search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a blood sample, which police were using to investigate if Sytch was impaired at the time of the crash. Sytch was formally charged on Friday. Records show that she was arrested in the evening and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail facility in Daytona Beach, FL at 10:05 p.m. EST.

Sytch is facing between 4 and 30+ years in prison if convicted, and several thousand dollars in fines.

Stay tuned for further developments.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]