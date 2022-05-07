As noted, Tammy Sytch is making headlines once again after allegedly causing a fatal, three-car traffic accident on March 25 in Ormond Beach, Florida. Charges filed against her include DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury), and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.

Court records now show that Tammy Sytch bonded out of jail this afternoon following a court appearance this morning. Records say she was listed as “released” at 12:14 p.m. EST by utilizing a bail bondsman who posted a surety bond for her. The total bond amount listed was $227,500.

As we’ve noted, Ormond Beach Police said Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz and failed to stop back on March 25 at around 8:28 pm while driving southbound on U.S. 1, just north of Granada Boulevard, when she crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento, which was stopped at a red light. The Kia then crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which was also stopped at the light. The driver of the vehicle hit by Sytch, identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter Jr. of Daytona Beach Shores, was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at the age of 75. The driver and passengers of the Yukon complained of neck, back, side, and head injuries, but were not taken to the hospital. Sytch was taken to the same hospital as Lasseter, but with unknown injuries, forcing her to pull out of her WrestleMania Weekend appearance at WrestleCon.

A search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a blood sample, which police were using to investigate if Sytch was impaired at the time of the crash. Sytch was formally charged on Friday. Records show that she was arrested yesterday evening and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail facility in Daytona Beach, FL at 10:05 p.m. EST.

Sytch is facing between 4 and 30+ years in prison if convicted, and several thousand dollars in fines.

Tammy Sytch is still due in court on May 26, 2022, in New Jersey for a February arrest on eleven different charges, including operating under the influence of liquor or drug, driving after driver’s license/registration suspended/revoked, careless driving – likely to endanger person or property, reckless driving, failure to wear seat equipment – the responsibility of the driver, driving without a license, failure to possess a driver’s license, failure to possess driving registration, failure to possess an insurance card, failure to install interlock or drive a car without an interlock, and operating a motor vehicle during a license suspension – second violation. Sytch has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

You can see Tammy Sytch’s mugshot and the original arrest report at this link.

