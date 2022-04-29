As previously reported, Tammy Sytch and her boyfriend James Pente have been issued a lawsuit for negligence over a car accident she was involved in Florida that led to the death of a 75-year-old man. According to court documents, Sytch and her boyfriend James Pente have been issued a lawsuit in civil court over the accident by the family of the deceased, claiming Sytch is responsible for auto negligence and Pente with vicarious liability.

In an update, the family is seeking an amount of over $100,000 in damages as a result of the accident. A jury trial is being requested. Tammy Sytch, Pente and their legal representation have 20 days to respond to being served. The document was e-filed on April 18, giving Sytch and Pente until May 8 to respond.

According to a police report, Tammy Sytch was driving a Mercedes-Benz on March 25 in Ormond Beach, Florida when her car rear-ended another vehicle at a stoplight; witnesses would later tell police Sytch was speeding when she rammed into the other car. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries, while Sytch was also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

As of this time, no criminal charges have been filed against Tammy Sytch. The former WWE personality has been arrested 15 times since 2012, including several times for DUI’s. Police are reportedly still waiting on toxicology reports for Sytch from the accident, which could lead to her facing criminal charges.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts