As she awaits trial for charges of DUI manslaughter following an accident that ended the life of a 75-year-old man, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch needs all the help she can get. She’s looking to get it by attempting to end the civil court case against her brought forth by the victim’s family.

PWInsider reported on Monday that Sytch had filed a motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit brought against them. Sytch’s legal team is attempting to argue that the victim’s daughter, who brought forth the suit against Sytch, had not been properly appointed as representative for the victim’s estate, meaning she would not have the legal ability to file a lawsuit against them under Florida Statue 768.20.

The motion to dismiss was filed two and a half weeks ago on June 2. The next day, the legal team representing the victim’s daughter filed a response, claiming past rulings from the Supreme Court of Florida would make her the properly appointed representative. As of this writing, no ruling has been made on this motion, and the victim’s daughter has continued forward in collecting evidence against Sytch.

As previously noted, Sytch was involved in a three-car accident months ago, where she rear-ended another vehicle at a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle would die from injuries from the accident, while Sytch was also treated for injuries. She would later be arrested in May after toxicology reports emerged showing her blood-alcohol level 3 1/2 times over the legal limit. Sytch would plead not guilty the day before filing to dismiss the civil suit and is currently being held in prison after her bond was revoked.

Sytch was sued in on April 12 by family members of the victim’s family, with them seeking over $100K in damages. The same day Sytch pleaded not guilty, her boyfriend, James Pente made a statement to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, while also declining to comment on a potential plea deal or any updates regarding the lawsuit.

