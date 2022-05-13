Tammy Sytch will be returning to prison yet again. As announced earlier on Friday, a judge revoked the WWE Hall of Famer’s bond in regards to a March 25 accident where Sytch rear-ended another vehicle at a stoplight. She was immediately taken into custody.

This development comes only a week after Tammy Sytch was arrested for the March incident, which resulted in the death of the rear-ended vehicle, a 75-year-old man, and injuries to Sytch herself. Sytch was charged with eight DUI-related charges, most notably DUI manslaughter and a DUI while driving with a suspended license. She faces a potential of 4 to 30 years or more in prison.

Tammy Sytch was initially released on bond last Saturday afternoon; the total bond was listed at over $227K. She had avoided arrest before last week as police waited for her toxicology reports to come back in. The reports would eventually show Sytch having a blood alcohol level 3 1/2 times over the legal limit of operating a vehicle.

Sytch and her boyfriend James Pente, who police claim is the owner of the vehicle was driving (Sytch has claimed otherwise), have been sued by the family of the deceased, who are seeking over $100K in damages. No court date has been set for the civil trial. Sytch has defended both Pente and herself on social media since the incident, claiming the death was caused by a heart attack and not the accident.

Since 2012, Tammy Sytch has been arrested over 15 times (not counting this latest arrest), with several of the arrests being attributed to DUIs. Her latest arrest and response towards it have led to former WWE head trainer Bill DeMott and AEW’s Mark Henry to call for Sytch to be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame, where she was inducted in 2011. Sytch has since fired back at DeMott on social media, referring to DeMott’s checkered past working at the WWE Performance Center.

After a hearing this morning, Judge Karen Foxman revoked Tamara Sytch’s bond and she was taken back into custody. The former pro-wrestler is facing eight DUI related charges, which includes DUI manslaughter and DUI

driving with suspended or revoked license. pic.twitter.com/FKPAbSCk26 — State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit (@SAO7FL) May 13, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts