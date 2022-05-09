WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch will be arraigned in Volusia County (FL) Court on May 31, according to a new report by PWInsider. Sytch was also reportedly ordered not to leave Volusia County, Florida.

Tammy Sytch was arrested by police in Florida Friday night after being charged in connection with a deadly crash on March 25. Police body camera video, which has been released by PWInsider, shows Sytch being taken into custody at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Sytch posted bond on Saturday and was released from jail following a court appearance. She was reportedly granted a public defender by the Volusia County Court.

Police allege that Tammy Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz when her vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento, which was stopped at a red light. The Kia then crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which was also stopped at the light. The driver of the vehicle hit by Sytch, identified as 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter Jr. of Daytona Beach Shores, was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Ormond Beach (FL) Police Department stated in a news release Friday that toxicology tests on Tammy Sytch’s blood, taken by a search warrant served shortly after the time of the crash, determined her blood-alcohol level to be 0.280 (g/100mL) – 3 ½ times the lawful blood-alcohol limit while operating a motor vehicle.

Tammy Sytch is charged with DUI causing death, causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, DUI causing injury to a person, and DUI causing damage to property. She faces between 4 and 30+ years in prison if convicted, and several thousand dollars in fines.

The court-ordered restriction on Tammy Sytch’s movements conflicts with a scheduled court hearing for her in New Jersey on May 26. Sytch is charged in connection with a separate case stemming from her arrest there in February.

