Former WCW star and WWE trainer Bill DeMott believes Tammy Sytch should be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

In the aftermath of an intoxicated Sytch allegedly causing a fatal, three-car traffic accident, the Keri Anne DeMott Foundation issued a press release calling for WWE to remove a “repeat DUI offender and now killer of an innocent man, Tamara Sunny Sytch from it’s Hall of Fame.”

DeMott re-tweeted the press release along with the following message:

When do we start holding people #accountable BEFORE they kill themselves or someone else? When do we decide as law makers and judges that we DO NOT get to decide who should and shouldn’t be punished? When do organizations speak up for EVERYONE not just influential cases? #WHEN

The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation was set up in 2015 after Bill Demott and his wife lost their daughter, Keri, to a car accident as a result of a drunk driver in Orlando, Florida.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Mark Henry has agreed with DeMott’s sentiment.

Tammy Sytch, AKA Sunny, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

As reported earlier, Sytch will be arraigned in Volusia County (FL) Court on May 31, after being ordered not to leave Volusia County, Florida.

Sytch was arrested by police in Florida Friday night after being charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on March 25. Sytch posted bond on Saturday and was released from jail following a court appearance. She was reportedly granted a public defender by the Volusia County Court.

