Tammy Sytch has fired back at Bill DeMott for demanding that she be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Sytch brought up the fact that DeMott, who previously worked as a head trainer for WWE, was forced to resign from the company in 2015 amid allegations of severe misconduct from over a dozen former trainees.

I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE hall of fame! Ohhh that’s rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well. Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet??”

Earlier this week, DeMott’s Keri Anne DeMott Foundation issued a press release calling for WWE to remove a “repeat DUI offender and now killer of an innocent man, Tamara Sunny Sytch from it’s Hall of Fame.”

We noted earlier how WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry endorsed DeMott’s message.

Demott and his wife started the Keri Anne DeMott Foundation after losing their daughter, Keri, to a car accident as a result of a drunk driver in Orlando, Florida.

Sytch will be arraigned in Volusia County Court on May 31, after being ordered not to leave Volusia County, Florida. She was arrested by police in Florida Friday night after being charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on March 25. Sytch posted bond on Saturday and was released from jail following a court appearance. She was reportedly granted a public defender by the Volusia County Court.

Tammy Sytch has been very active on Twitter since being bailed out of jail last Saturday. You can see her various tweets below.

You have a guy asking for me to be removed from the HOF who sexually harassed women, terrorized male talent, used his corporate connections to keep his job, and was an overall piece of s--t who ran countless young potential out of the business?? That guy?? He is a real class act! — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 12, 2022

A grieving father?? I wonder how many potential divas were grieving when they were wrongfully ran off over this pervert? Wonder how many “grieving fathers” had to hug their crying daughter because they were fired and dream shattered by this pig on a power trip? HOW MANY? — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 12, 2022

