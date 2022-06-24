Tammy Sytch’s DUI manslaughter case has featured many twists and turns, the latest occurring when her lawyer, Steven deLaroche, filed a motion attempting to be withdrawn from representing Sytch in her upcoming trial. Fortunately, it didn’t even take a week for a resolution to be reached.

PWInsider reported Friday that deLaroche was officially given permission, from the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida, where Sytch is being tried for DUI manslaughter and other counts, to withdraw as Sytch’s counsel. The ruling was made Thursday afternoon. Sytch will now receive all legal documents related to the case and has the right to hire a new attorney or request a public defender. There is no word on which Sytch will go.

In his motion, deLaroche cited “an impasse” in the handling of the case between him and Sytch, which was described as leading to an inability for the two to cooperate going forward, and Sytch failing to comply with an employment agreement, as his reasons for seeking to be withdrawn.

As previously noted, Sytch is awaiting trial due to her role in a March 25 automobile accident, in which she rear-ended a car at a traffic stop. The incident resulted in injuries to Sytch and the death of the 75-year-old man whose car Sytch hit. Two months would pass before Sytch’s toxicology reports showed her blood alcohol content was 3 1/2 times over the legal limit, leading to her arrest in early May.

Sytch was briefly released from prison on bond, only for it to be quickly revoked days later, with Sytch ordered to return to jail. She has remained there since as she awaits trial, issuing a plea of not guilty on June 1. Sytch is also being sued by the family of the deceased; she filed to have the lawsuit dismissed earlier in the month.

