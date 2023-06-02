DSOTR Producers On Tammy Sytch Declining To Be Interviewed For Latest Season

"Dark Side of the Ring" kicked off its fourth season earlier this week with the story of Chris Candido and Tammy "Sunny" Sytch, a pair of high-school sweethearts who were later torn apart by addiction, adultery, and the untimely death of Candido. During a recent appearance on "Talk Is Jericho," the show's co-creators and producers, Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, revealed that they originally wanted to cover the chronicle of Candido and Sytch in season two. Due to the ongoing legal issues surrounding Sytch, though, their efforts to secure an interview with her often fell through.

"Literally every season we would check in, we would write a new letter, we would send out more feelers through lawyers and things like, 'We're doing another season, can we do the interview?' And it just never came together, and I think given her current situation where her legal situation is a little more intense, we did have some correspondence where I felt very positive she was going to say yes and we were going to do it and we were going to have her in the episode. Then kind of at the last possible minute, we got word that, at the advice of her legal counsel that they've advised her not to."

Despite declining their request for an interview, the creators got a sense that Sytch initially wanted to speak with them. Given the fragility of her legal status, though, the creators believe Sytch may not have wanted the risk of the contents of the episode possibly affecting her upcoming trial, so ultimately, she sided with her attorneys.

In May 2022, Sytch was arrested on multiple charges after a three-car accident led to the death of a 75-year-old man. It was later revealed that Sytch's blood alcohol content was far above the legal limit at the time of the accident. Sytch pleaded not guilty last June and is set to return to court in August.