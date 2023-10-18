WWE NXT Ratings Report 10/17

Last week, "WWE NXT" saw its highest ratings in four years after WWE loaded up the developmental program with main roster stars and legends to compete with a special Tuesday episode of "AEW Dynamite." And as most expected, the ratings dipped back down when "NXT" returned to normal on Tuesday.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "NXT" was viewed by 798,000 viewers overall, a 13% drop from last week's episode. The key demographic of ages 18-49 dropped 24% to 302,000 viewers. "NXT" was also up against postseason baseball, which saw the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 10-0.

Much like the D'Angelo family, overall viewers sat down with their spaghetti to watch Chase U win the "Badda Bing, Bada Boom" Battle Royal to determine No. 1 contenders for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, which was the highest-rated overall segment of the evening. The highest-rated segment for the 18-49 demographic was the live promo between Baron Corbin, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Dijak, and "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov, as well as the beginning of Jaida Parker and Karmen Petrovic's first-round match in the "NXT" Women's Breakout Tournament, which was won by Petrovic. The lowest-rated segment for both the overall and the 18-49 demographic was the backstage segment involving Bron Breakker and Robert Stone, as well as the beginning of the main event triple threat match.

The show also featured a No. 1 contender's match between Lyra Valkyria and Tegan Nox, with Valkyria being victorious and earning a shot at "NXT" Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the upcoming two-part "Halloween Havoc" episode.