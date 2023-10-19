WWE's Grayson Waller Risks Wrath Of Taylor Swift Fans With Harsh Comments

The blossoming romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is being celebrated by Swifties across the globe, but WWE superstar Grayson Waller believes the Kansas City Chiefs star could do better in the dating department. During his recent appearance on "WWE's The Bump," Waller made unflattering comments about Swift when asked about her relationship with Kelce.

"Good for Trav," Waller said. "I'm not the kind of guy who'd settle for a 6, but each to their own. To me personally, I like a little bit of spice — I like a 9 or a 10. I know Austin [Theory] does, too. Good for him [Travis] for settling and trying his best."

Waller first broached the subject of the Swift-Kelce romance earlier this month, posting a picture of Kelce's mother and his puppy with the caption, "Travis getting all the attention, needed to give Mama Kelce the Grayson Waller Rub." As seen in the photo below, Waller ran into Kelce's mother at a Philadelphia Eagles scrimmage, where she was in attendance to support her other son, Jason.

Travis getting all the attention, needed to give Mama Kelce the Grayson Waller Rub pic.twitter.com/IkVLLL86tz — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) October 8, 2023

Following Waller's post, the term "Mama Kelce" began trending on Twitter, and on "The Bump," Waller took "95 percent of the credit" for making Kelce's mother a prominent figure. "No one was talking about Mama Kelce," Waller said. "Then, all of a sudden, I post a photo, [and] every day I'm getting a text from this lady. Leave me alone! I'm not like your son, I'm not a goober who's gonna have a girl in the crowd. Mama Kelce, please leave me alone!"

Mama Kelce, who attends her son's NFL games on a regular basis, has yet to respond to Grayson's social media posts.