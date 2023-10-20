Health Update On Davey Boy Smith Jr., Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer British Bulldog

MLW star and second-generation wrestler Davey Boy Smith Jr. is reportedly out of the hospital after he announced he was getting surgery to treat diverticulitis and appendicitis simultaneously. The son of WWE legend The British Bulldog announced last week that he was being treated for appendicitis, only to find out that he was also suffering from diverticulitis and needed to have part of his colon removed. He said at the time he was in stable condition.

Dave Meltzer provided an update during this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter", revealing that Smith is out of the hospital and recovering. He was said to have been hurting in the abdominal area, and checked into the hospital on October 10th when the pain got excruciating. He is expected to fully recover following his surgery. The MLW performer was supposed to compete during last weekend's "Slaughterhouse" event against Alex Kane for the World Heavyweight Championship, but he was replaced by Tom Lawlor, who would unsuccessfully challenge for the title. In his original announcement, Smith said that he hopes to get another title shot when he is ready to return to the ring.

Appendicitis — inflammation of the appendix — can be serious in itself, and often requires the organ to be removed. Diverticulitis is another major issue afflicting the large intestine; it famously troubled Brock Lesnar during his time with UFC and even upon his return from injury his mid-section was a weakness, exemplified in his TKO loss against Alistair Overeem following a series of body shots.