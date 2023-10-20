WWE Women's Champ IYO SKY Has Bold Prediction For SmackDown Match Vs. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair will have the opportunity to capture her world championship No. 15 tonight as she challenges IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship on "WWE SmackDown." And while Flair's resume of championships in the WWE women's division is unmatched, SKY isn't laying down for her opponent, instead embracing the title defense that lays ahead of her.

Via X (formerly Twitter), SKY not only predicted victory for the bout — but something more definitive in result. "Champion of the sky vs The queen. When the match is over, I make the queen bow to me," SKY wrote.

Flair and SKY last crossed paths at WWE Fastlane in a Triple Threat Match for the title that also involved Asuka. Heading into the premium live event, SKY was adamant about earning a victory on her own accord — without the help of her Damage CTRL stablemates. However, Bayley emerged at ringside, despite SKY's wishes, to distract the referee just as Asuka began tapping out to Flair's Figure Eight submission hold. This interference ultimately allowed SKY to nail Flair with her patented moonsault, scoring the pinfall and retaining the WWE Women's Championship in the process.

New "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis — in one of his first orders of business in the position — arranged for the one-on-one WWE Women's Championship bout between Flair and SKY after reviewing the sequence of events that unfolded at Fastlane.