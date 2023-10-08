IYO SKY Retains WWE Women's Title Defeating Charlotte Flair And Asuka At Fastlane

The odds were not in IYO SKY's favor on Saturday, but the WWE Women's Champion was able to overcome the Triple Threat disadvantage at WWE Fastlane.

IYO SKY managed to squeak out a win over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in Indianapolis, thanks to her Damage CTRL comrade Bayley. Asuka was trapped in Flair's signature Figure 8 submission, when Bayley distracted the referee, leaving it unnoticed when Asuka tapped to the hold. Just then, IYO SKY came crashing down onto the two women with a Moonsault to score the pinfall victory.

Bayley's help comes at a critical juncture for Damage CTRL, as SKY was frustrated with Bayley for getting her into the Triple Threat title match in the first place. SKY chastised Bayley for speaking for her, but Bayley appears to have tried to make good on her mistake, helping SKY retain the title. SKY has been champion since SummerSlam, where she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.