Bianca Belair Discusses Favorite WWE Ring Gear, Fashion Industry Aspirations

Bianca Belair touts herself as the "EST of WWE," and while she might be the strongest, the quickest, the roughest, and the toughest, she's also one of the most creative stars in WWE. It's well known that Belair makes all of her ring gear herself, including some of her most iconic looks at big events like WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble.

The former WWE Women's Champion recently spoke on the "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" about some of her favorite gear she's created. She said she tries to look at the themes of locations where they're traveling that week, as well as the calendar, to get inspiration behind the looks she crafts.

"One of my favorite gears I have is from when I was in 'NXT,'" Belair explained. "It was Black History Month and I made a 'Black History in the Making' gear. I think about the time of the year. For instance, we just had SummerSlam, which was in Detroit, so like a motorsport vibe, and so I made like a motorsport type of outfit. For WrestleMania, that was in Hollywood. I made a gear that had like a Hollywood Walk of Fame star with my name in it because that's my goal and we're in LA."

When asked about her dreams outside of the ring, Belair said she'd love to get more involved with fashion. She's also looking to get in front of the camera to be seen by new audiences outside WWE.

"I love fashion. I want to eventually get more into the fashion game, creating my own fashion line one day," she said. "But of course, acting. I feel like I've always had that in my blood. Even from a little kid."

Belair is currently taking a break from the ring, last appearing on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in August, but she's reportedly expected back sooner rather than later.