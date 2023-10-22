WWE Ref Mike Chioda Explains Why Muhammad Hassan Character Didn't Last

The timing of the Muhammad Hassan character has been called into question many times in the years since Marc Copani portrayed him on WWE television from 2004-2005. According to former referee Mike Chioda, the character simply had no chance after he was introduced to the American masses with wounds from the events of September 11, 2001 still so fresh in their minds.

On the latest episode of "Monday Mailbag," Chioda told host Paul Bromwell that while Copani had the ability, the look, the mic skills, and was a good person, he got the short end of the stick in being given that character at the time.

"I remember him getting a raw deal," Chioda explained. "Great build, great body, great talker, good work and everything. Nice guy too. But he was never able to bounce back from that. That's one character that they marked and maimed."

The Hassan character, debuting in mid-December, 2004, was one of the most hated in WWE history, and with that in mind, it's hard to fathom that Copani's run in WWE lasted less than a year, looking back. To Chioda's point, Copani had plenty of promise, even winning the OVW Heavyweight Championship prior to his call-up. But the terrorist gimmick thwarted any main roster promise he would have had and Chioda chalks that up to just the way WWE did business back then.

"The company has always fed off of what was going [on] around the world," he said. "It was great heat, but I don't think a lot of people liked that. It was just too much. It hit home too much with 9/11."

