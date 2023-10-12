Marc Copani, Muhammad Hassan In WWE, Details Childhood Favorite Wrestlers

Marc Copani, known to WWE fans as the uber-villainous Muhammad Hassan in the mid-2000s, was just like many other kids from that era, inspired by familiar names and acting out his wrestling dreams with friends and family in the basement of his home.

Appearing on "The False Finish" with Conrad Thompson, Copani detailed his childhood heroes and how he first got into wrestling, which probably drew tight comparisons for anyone born in the late seventies or early eighties with similar interests.

"When I was a kid-kid, obviously Hulk Hogan, Macho Man, Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair," he namedropped as favorites. "We used to have wrestling shows [on] Friday nights. We would put on these wrestling shows in the basement, jumping off the couches onto the floor, I'm sure like everybody did, through the golden age."

Like many fans of that era, however, Copani would drift away from pro wrestling until he rediscovered the fever early on in college in the dawn of The Attitude Era. As WCW and WWE went at it in the Monday Night Wars, Copani was drawn back in by another slew of household names, which really took his fandom and appreciation for wrestling to the next level.

"We're talking The Rock and Steve Austin, Triple H, Undertaker," Copani remembered. "I think the storyline was The Rock and Steve Austin that had me hooked and I started watching every week and it just kind of built from there.