Eric Bischoff Discusses The Idea Of WWE Raw Potentially Moving To Another Night

With the rumors of "WWE Raw" moving from Monday nights, a position it has historically held for over 30 years, a man well-versed in the show's history on the specific day of the week is speaking about the idea of the show moving to another night. Speaking on an episode of his "Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff" podcast, the former Senior Vice President of WCW during the Monday Night Wars, Eric Bischoff, said if a move happens, it will initially be difficult for fans because they have developed a habit of tuning in on Monday nights. But, it'll only be a problem initially.

"One of the things you do when you're creating a television brand or a property is you're trying to develop a habit with your audience to tune in. You want them to anticipate. You want them to make it a part of their regular viewing habit," Bischoff explained. "Anytime you move from your regular night, either voluntarily or not voluntarily, it has a negative impact. [It's] hard to measure [the impact] sometimes and what makes it difficult to measure is because the wrestling audience is extremely loyal."