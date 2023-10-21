Lyra Valkyria Explains Why It's So Exciting To Wrestle Becky Lynch On WWE NXT

"WWE NXT" is set to have two hard-hitting nights for its Halloween Havoc specials starting next week, and one of the most anticipated matches is between two Irish superstars, when Lyra Valkyria challenges Becky Lynch for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Valkyria recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and said she can't put her excitement about wrestling "The Man" into words.

Valkyria said she couldn't imagine a more significant stage because she was such a fan of the brand in her early days. The show motivated her to train and get where she is now. She said "NXT" was the one show she couldn't miss each week.

"'NXT' was always the stage I wanted to get to. And Halloween Havoc, wrestling Becky Lynch for the 'NXT' Women's Championship, that's just not something I even thought about being in the realms of possibility," Valkyria said. "Because Becky, she's one of the most decorated women in all of WWE and I couldn't have imagined that 2023, she would be the 'NXT' Women's Champion and this would be my stage to show what I've got. I just can't believe it. I can't put it into words."