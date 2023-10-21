Lyra Valkyria Explains Why It's So Exciting To Wrestle Becky Lynch On WWE NXT
"WWE NXT" is set to have two hard-hitting nights for its Halloween Havoc specials starting next week, and one of the most anticipated matches is between two Irish superstars, when Lyra Valkyria challenges Becky Lynch for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Valkyria recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and said she can't put her excitement about wrestling "The Man" into words.
Valkyria said she couldn't imagine a more significant stage because she was such a fan of the brand in her early days. The show motivated her to train and get where she is now. She said "NXT" was the one show she couldn't miss each week.
"'NXT' was always the stage I wanted to get to. And Halloween Havoc, wrestling Becky Lynch for the 'NXT' Women's Championship, that's just not something I even thought about being in the realms of possibility," Valkyria said. "Because Becky, she's one of the most decorated women in all of WWE and I couldn't have imagined that 2023, she would be the 'NXT' Women's Champion and this would be my stage to show what I've got. I just can't believe it. I can't put it into words."
Valkyria: Becky is a huge inspiration
Valkyria explained to Busted Open that Lynch has been a huge inspiration to her. Lynch lived very close to where Valkyria grew up and they trained on the same mats. Their similarities were highlighted in a recent video package on "NXT," so Valkyria knows that her admiration for Lynch is well-known. She also knows she has to put that behind her.
"I've told the world that now, but it's going to be very different at Halloween Havoc because we're opponents now and that has to go out the window," she explained. "I can't think that way anymore because it's not about how much of an inspiration she was to me anymore. She's got something that I want now. I wasn't working all these years to be worthy to stand across the ring from her. I've been working all these years to become someone who can beat Becky Lynch."
Valkyria proved herself worthy to be in the championship match by defeating Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez in a triple-threat match on an episode of "NXT" earlier this month. Valkyria and Lynch will face off on night one of "NXT's" Halloween Havoc special, on October 24. The second night of the special will follow on Halloween itself.
If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.