Backstage Update On WWE Producer Reportedly Departing

Reports have emerged surrounding a departure from WWE's backroom. According to Fightful Select, Jason Cade has not continued working with WWE following a trial period where he worked as a producer. The report states that he has not been with the company for "some time," having not appeared on WWE's producer sheets for a while and seldom having solo assignments. Fightful concluded in their report that there had been no apparent reason for the departure.

Cade was reportedly brought into WWE initially in January, at the recommendation of Tyson Kidd. He was initially supposed to have worked the Royal Rumble event. It was said that he'd helped Kidd put the women's Royal Rumble match together. However, it was later noted that his name wasn't listed for that match or any other bout on the card. Prior to being a producer, he had previously worked with the company as an enhancement talent most recently losing to The Creed Brothers in "NXT." He was a prominent name on the independent circuit prior to the 2020 pandemic, working just a handful of matches mostly for WWE and promotional rival AEW since. At the time he was brought into WWE, it was said that he had previously been working as a trainer alongside Tyson Kidd and his wife, WWE's Natalya, at their New Dungeon wrestling school in Florida.