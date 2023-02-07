Indie Wrestler Jason Cade Reportedly Lands Backstage WWE Role

Recently, a report emerged that indie wrestler Jason Cade would be getting a tryout for a WWE producer gig. Now, a follow-up report suggests that Cade's tryout will be turning into a job, even though it also appears said tryout never actually took place. According to Fightful Select, Cade was working at the "WWE Raw" and "WWE Main Event" tapings yesterday in Orlando. At this time, it's unclear if Cade, who produced the "Main Event" match between Dana Brooke and "WWE NXT" star Indi Hartwell, has signed a full-time producer deal with WWE, or if he's merely been hired on a trial basis.

Initial reports regarding Cade and WWE had the indie star working the Royal Rumble event, having been suggested by longtime WWE producer Tyson Kidd to help him put together the women's Royal Rumble match. However, it appears Cade didn't work the Rumble after all, as his name was notably not listed on the internal producers list for the women's Rumble, or any other matches on the card.

A ten-year veteran who has primarily wrestled on the indie scene, Cade has worked a handful of matches for notable promotions over the years, including AEW, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, MLW, ROH, and WWE. He has worked sparingly since the COVID-19 pandemic began, however, and hasn't wrestled since August 2021. It was noted that Cade has since spent his time working as a trainer alongside Kidd and his wife, WWE star Natalya, at their New Dungeon wrestling school in Florida.