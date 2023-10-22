Jeff Jarrett Defeats Eddie Kingston In A Memphis Street Fight Brawl On AEW Collision

Memphis, Tennessee, a city rich in wrestling history, was the site of tonight's "AEW Collision" Memphis Street Fight, a bout with title match implications. The match featured ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston wrestling former multiple time World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Jarrett. A Jarrett victory would assure a title match for Jarrett's cohort, Jay Lethal. The bout was the first time the two veteran wrestlers had ever shared a ring together for any kind of a match, which is particularly noteworthy considering Jarrett has had a career lasting more than 35 years.

In many ways, tonight was a homecoming for Tennessee native Jeff Jarrett who, along with Jerry "The King" Lawler, had been one of the USWA's centerpieces in the Memphis-based promotion in the early 1990s. And, to further solidify the feeling of a homecoming, long-time Memphis announcer Dave Brown was on hand as he was for Jarrett's first match and Jarrett immediately went to the broadcast table to tell Brown to call the match fairly.

The match began with Jarrett attacking Kingston on the ramp. The two quickly went to a table set up near the ramp where they used the food they found on it as weapons, reminding Brown and Tony Schiavone of the infamous 1979 Tupelo Concession Stand Brawl. Jay Lethal, who made his presence felt at various times, delivered a Diamond Cutter to Kingston off the ramp and through the table. Jarrett then grabbed a garbage can to use on Kingston who was already busted open from the forehead. From there, Jarrett used a lead pipe and a chair to pummel Kingston's leg and knee to set him up for the Figure Four Leglock, which was unsuccessful, as was a later Stroke. However, another Stroke followed by Jay Lethal's finisher, the Lethal Injection, clinched the victory for Jarrett and a future title shot for Lethal.