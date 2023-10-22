Jon Moxley Makes His Presence Felt Following World Tag Title Match On AEW Collision

Ricky Starks continued his feud with Bryan Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club. Tonight, Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta stepped into the spotlight to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The match was the first title defense for the champions who won the titles on the October 7 edition of "AEW Collision" in a bout against FTR that lasted less than five minutes. Needless to say, tonight's bout was considerably longer and far more competitive.

Starks and Big Bill made frequent tags as they isolated Yuta, not allowing him to tag for a lengthy period of time to begin the bout. By the time Yuta made it to his corner to make a tag, Castagnoli was nowhere to be found as Starks had already attacked him. Finally a fresh Castagnoli was tagged in and immediately gained the advantage in the match, even walking the top rope before delivering a move to Starks reminiscent of Ricky Starks himself. However, when Yuta tagged in moments later, the team lost control of the bout until Castagnoli returned to the match and began his swinging maneuver.

With Yuta about to go for a move off the top rope, The House of Black made their third appearance of the night, this time effectively assisting Starks and Big Bill to secure the victory. With Starks and Big Bill watching, The House of Black attacked a defeated Yuta until Bryan Danielson and FTR came in to even up the battle. Finally, Jon Moxley made his return and came into the ring to fight off The House of Black, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill. As he was leaving the ring, Moxley attacked Orange Cassidy who was making his way to the ring for his match to open the Battle of the Belts special.