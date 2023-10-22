TBS Champ Kris Statlander Narrowly Defeats Willow Nightingale On AEW Battle Of The Belts

Kris Statlander defended her TBS Championship tonight on the eighth Battle of the Belts special against Willow Nightingale. Just last week on "AEW Collision," Nightingale came out to assist Skye Blue following her loss to Kris Statlander. Then, Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite," Statlander indicated that she was looking forward to defending her title against Willow Nightingale as she felt she was a worthy challenger.

Tonight, Nightingale proved Statlander's assessment to be correct as the pair put on a very even match. Nightingale was the first to gain an advantage in the match after the bout spilled out to the floor. However, that advantage didn't last too long. The two soon traded body slams before simultaneously knocking each other down with big boots to the face and then later with double clotheslines. Then, a running knee dazed Nightingale, briefly giving Statlander the advantage.

Statlander began climbing the ropes, but was met there by Nightingale who delivered a Death Valley Driver from the top. Nightingale went for a top rope maneuver of her own, but Statlander caught up to her before she could succeed and gave her a power bomb. From there, Statlander went to the top rope once again and this time was successful with a 450 splash for the win. After the match, Statlander tried shaking hands with Nightingale, but Skye Blue came in to stop it. However, Nightingale shook Statlander's hand anyway as Skye Blue watched with a disgusted look.