Tony Schiavone Reveals How Return To Commentary On AEW Collision Came About

Tony Schiavone recently joined the "AEW Collision" commentary team as a play-by-play announcer, which sees him call the action alongside Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. During a recent edition of the "What Happened When" podcast, he talked about how he landed a role on the Saturday show.

"I told Tony [Khan], I said, 'I would like another chance at doing play-by-play.' And I said, 'I could probably do Rampage.' He said, 'Okay, well, let me think about it.' And I thought I was going to end up doing play-by-play on Rampage. Then he hit me with [Collision], and you don't say no to that. You say, 'Hell yeah, I'll do it.'"

Schiavone then opened up about his fellow announcers on "Collision." While they knew each other before working together on the show, he's excited to call the action with them. Furthermore, he was full of praise for Kelly's abilities.

"I've told you this many times and I'm sincere about it, Kevin Kelly is a great announcer. He is so smooth and so good. I really enjoyed working with him and Nigel. We've only worked together once, but we've been together backstage for however many months."

While Schiavone is happy to be on the show, some people aren't fans of Schiavone adding another commentary role to his plate. Eric Bischoff says it risks causing audience fatigue as the fans will get too used to him. That said, the former WCW honcho noted that Schiavone is one of the best announcers in the game.