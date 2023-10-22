Former AEW Star Sonny Kiss Makes Impact Debut At Bound For Glory

Last night at Bound For Glory, Impact Wrestling presented its fifth annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet, with the winner earning themselves a trophy and a future championship match of their choosing. 20 competitors entered the match, three of whom were surprise inclusion. One of those three entrants was Sonny Kiss, who simultaneously made her Impact Wrestling debut.

The former AEW star joined the fray from the number nine position, quickly targeting and eliminating Gisele Shaw from the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. The debutant's entrance was followed by former Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bully Ray, who initiated a dance-off with Kiss in the midst of the action. While Kiss certainly made the best of her Impact debut, her hopes of securing a future title match were cut off by Brian Myers and a returning Matt Cardona, who teamed up to eliminate the former AEW star from the contest.

On the heels of her Impact Wrestling debut, Kiss shared her reaction to X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I've been making an #Impact in professional wrestling for quite some time now. It was only a matter of time before [Impact Wrestling] called the Concrete Rose."

In addition to Kiss and Cardona, Juventud Guerrera also made a surprise arrival to the Call Your Shot Gauntlet — marking his first Impact Wrestling appearance since 2004, back when the company was known as NWA Total Nonstop Action. The 2023 Call Your Shot Gauntlet was ultimately won by "The Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace after she pinned Bully Ray in the final two singles face-off.