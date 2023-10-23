Thunder Rosa Reacts To Sting's Impending Retirement, Makes Suggestion For Last Match

This past Wednesday, Sting announced his retirement on "AEW Dynamite." The veteran worker will compete in his final match at AEW Revolution 2024, and his decision to call it a day has created a bittersweet mood among his peers. Thunder Rosa spoke about his plans on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," revealing that she's sad to see him hang up his boots.

"When I first heard of it, I'm going to lie, I was sad. But it's very courageous of him because the past couple of matches he's been in, they've been very physical. He is not no spring chicken... He's taking some hits, man."

Rosa said that Sting has benefited AEW, noting that his partnership with Darby Allin has helped establish the latter's aura. She believes it's also allowed the promotion to tell some long-term stories. Furthermore, she revealed that "The Icon" has also been an asset behind the scenes, always willing to share advice with the rest of the roster. However, Rosa respects his decision, even though she wishes he could compete for longer.

"It's his decision. If he felt that he could] and [wanted] to wrestle, he would have continued to wrestle for a long time. He's in great shape, he's probably one of the most classy people I've worked with. A man of God, most definitely. It is sad because we all love him."

As of this writing, it remains to be seen who else will be involved in Sting's final match. However, Rosa hopes that his final bout will be against Allin, as that's the match she wants to see the most.

