WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash On Favorite Match Of His Career

Kevin Nash wasn't known for his in-ring prowess but "Big Daddy Cool" had plenty of memorable matches in both WWE and WCW over the course of his Hall of Fame career. On a recent episode of "Kliq This," Nash was asked to name the favorite and least favorite matches of his career and the specific reasons for his picks.

As for his favorite bout, Nash chose the No DQ Match against Bret Hart at the 1994 Survivor Series, where the two men battled for nearly 25 minutes until Hart scored the pinfall to capture the WWE Championship. The match was significant for a few reasons — Nash had finally been dethroned after holding the WWE Championship for 358 days, the longest reign as WWE's top champion that entire decade. Also, the post-match angle saw Diesel turning heel once again, leading to him eventually renewing his rivalry with Shawn Michaels.

"I [also] liked the one in Omaha with HBK [at In Your House 7]," Nash added, listing some of his other favorite matches. "I liked the Hell in a Cell with Hunter [at Bad Blood 2003]. I liked the Vegas ... I think it was Halloween Havoc [in 1998] with Scott Hall. Kid [Sean Waltman] and I had some great house [show] matches over in Europe. I'd go out and wrestle early against Sean."

As for the matches that he thought "sucked" and were infamous for a variety of reasons, Nash chose the ladder match against Triple H at the 2011 TLC premium live event. "Because he [Triple H] was so involved with the creative of everything, and I [had] never had a ladder match ... duh. I was like 55 years old, I had had 15,000 knee operations ... we got maybe an hour to walk out and put something together. There were ladders we had to use, and I'm not just a gimmick match kind of guy. That pissed me off."