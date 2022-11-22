Surviving For 35 Years: The History Of WWE Survivor Series

In the modern day, WWE doesn't let a day go to waste on its pay-per-view — or premium live event — calendar. From main roster events like Extreme Rules and Money in the Bank to "WWE NXT" efforts like Stand & Deliver and In Your House, there are more special showcases for talent under the WWE umbrella to display their skills than ever before. However, it wasn't always this way. Going back to the 1980s, the then-WWF's pay-per-view offerings were few and far between, but as the decade approached its conclusion, the juggernaut promotion steadily began to up its PPV output to great effect.

The '80s saw what would become the WWE's biggest events come to fruition. First and foremost is WrestleMania, which has long stood as the company's equivalent to the National Football League's Super Bowl. SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble have also become staples of the PPV schedule — especially the latter, since it kicks off the road to WrestleMania and provides the ever-unpredictable Royal Rumble match. Then there's Survivor Series: a November fixture dating back to 1987 when it introduced itself over half a year after the monumentally successful WrestleMania III.

Over the decades, Survivor Series has become a major component of WWE programming that many fans have come to look forward to each and every year. With the 35th event on the horizon, here's a look back at the history of this annual spectacle.