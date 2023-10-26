WWE's Melina On Why She Turned Down Offer To Pose For Playboy

Veteran wrestler Melina recently confirmed she was offered to pose for Playboy at the height of her WWE career. In an interview with "Wrestling Shoot Interviews," Melina explained why she turned down the opportunity to pose for the adult magazine.

"There's nothing wrong with doing it," Melina clarified. "It's just my mentality back then was, 'The main reason I got into wrestling was for wrestling.' It does change how people perceive you when you do certain things. So it's not to say like, 'Oh, I look down on people who do it.' It's just knowing how it will affect you in the future."

The former Women's Champion revealed that some of her WWE colleagues would often get upset when fans approached them at autograph signings with a copy of the Playboy they posed for. "That look of frustration, like, 'Really? You're just gonna slap that on there?' I would look at that and think, 'I really gotta think this completely through.'"

While Melina did not reveal the names of the specific peers, she did share a locker room with the likes of Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle, Ashley Massaro, Maria Kanellis, and Christy Hemme, all of whom posed for Playboy at various points. In fact, even Tiffany (Taryn Terrell) and Maryse posed for the adult magazine before joining the company.

"In my heart, the reason I didn't want to do it was [because] I didn't want somebody to come into my dad's music store and put that [Playboy] magazine in my dad's face," Melina added. "Also, I didn't want the person I'm dating, the person I love, to see other guys see me naked. He's the only one who's going to see me naked."