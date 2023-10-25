Chelsea Green Reacts To WWE Women's Tag Title Match Scheduled For NXT Halloween Havoc

Last night's Halloween Havoc was a busy affair with plenty of repercussions echoing throughout "NXT" – most notably a pair of title changes as Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to win the "NXT" Women's Championship, and Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of Chase U became the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. But with another two hours of Halloween Havoc still to come next week, more titles hang in the balance now that Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will have to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail.

In a not-so-shocking twist, the news was not taken well by Green. Shortly after the match was made official last night, Green aired her grievances on X (formerly Twitter) about the bout in question. She expressed to "NXT" GM Shawn Michaels that she hadn't agreed to the match, even claiming that she was double booked for next Tuesday. She then ordered Michaels to relay to Hail and Jayne that the match wasn't going to take place.

UMM @ShawnMichaels I did NOT agree to this under any circumstance! In fact, I'm extremely busy and likely double booked that night!!!!

Plz relay the message to Big Mouth Small Brainz @theahail_wwe & Wanna Be Punk Girly @jacyjaynewwe !!!! pic.twitter.com/5dXridgv2N — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 25, 2023

Alas, Green's complaints seem to have fallen upon deaf ears thus far with the match still on. Additionally, it may serve as a bit of motivation for Hail, who didn't even wait an hour to respond to Green. She told Green to "go cry about it" and that they would see each other next week — while referring to Green as a "Karen."

go cry about it, see you next week karen😘✌🏼 https://t.co/nI1If2IwyC — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) October 25, 2023

The WWE Women's Tag Title match will be one of three title defenses next week. Dominik Mysterio will face Nathan Frazier with the "NXT" North American Title on the line. And Carmelo Hayes gets a rematch against Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship.