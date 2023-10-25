ROH Women's World Champion Athena Addresses Potential WWE Return

Athena might currently be the ROH Women's World Champion, but she didn't completely close the door on a WWE return when asked about the possibility during a recent "K&S WrestleFest" signing. "I don't know. I'll never say never," she said. "I'm enjoying my time with AEW and Ring Of Honor right now, but I'll never say never." Several wrestlers have now made the jump from AEW/ROH to WWE as the wrestling war continues to heat up, with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Brian Pillman Jr. all proving that talent can move both ways. Athena worked for WWE from 2015 until her release in 2021, and is a former "WWE NXT" Women's and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion, while she also spent several years competing on the main roster.

However, she was never given much focus or attention during her time on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," with Athena being best remembered for her time on the black and gold brand, particularly via her epic encounters against Asuka. But it isn't the matches or moments that she misses the most about working for WWE.

"I miss the people there, I made like a really big group of friends there between the crew and the staff and some girls and guys in the locker room," Athena said. "Like, I miss them, at the end of the day it's all pro wrestling." Athena joined AEW in 2022, and feuded against Cargill for the TBS Championship. However, she has spent the majority of her time working for Tony Khan competing for ROH where she has found plenty of success.

