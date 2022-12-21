Athena Opens Up About Her WWE Release

Current AEW and Ring of Honor star Athena is flourishing in her new role as a heel, with her victory over Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle netting her the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Prior to making the move over to AEW and ROH, however, many fans will remember Athena as Ember Moon in WWE. Appearing on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Athena detailed the events leading up to her WWE release, sharing her thoughts on the transition to "WWE NXT 2.0," which brand she preferred to compete on in the company, and much more.

After struggling to get on the same page with WWE regarding character and creative decisions, Athena tore her Achilles in 2019 and wound up on the shelf for some time. The AEW star shared her belief that, after coming back from the injury, both she and WWE were unhappy with the overall situation, though Paul "Triple H" Levesque worked to smooth things over.

"Hunter was the only person that really checked on me during that time," Athena said. "And I remember just having a mental breakdown on live TV about my Achilles, because I found out I might have to have another surgery that morning, and if I had that other surgery I'd probably be done, and I wouldn't be coming back."